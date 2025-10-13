A Beloved 2024 Body Horror Movie Is Taking Over HBO Max Ahead Of Halloween

After being one of the biggest movie stars of the 1980s and '90s, Demi Moore had mostly stepped out of the acting limelight in the 2000s and 2010s. Then, in 2024, she had the kind of comeback film that most actors can only dream of with "The Substance." Primarily a psychological body horror thriller, the movie was also a statement on the way Hollywood is often all too eager to unceremoniously dispose of its older female stars in favor of the latest generation of sexy young talent — and the lengths one of those older stars might go to in order to compete.

"The Substance" got the longest standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival that year, and was later nominated for Oscars for best picture, best director, best actress, and best original screenplay, while scoring a well-deserved win for best makeup. It didn't take long before it was being hailed as Demi Moore's best movie, as well as the latest feather in the cap of Margaret Qualley, who has become quite prolific in the genre of psychologically twisted tales. And now, just in time for this year's spooky season, "The Substance" has hit HBO Max, where it immediately entered the streaming service's 10 most watched movies in the top spot.