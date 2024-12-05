How Demi Moore Transformed Into A Monster In The Substance

When it comes to actors who are willing to sacrifice themselves for the good of their latest project, Demi Moore has long been one of the most able stars in Hollywood. Whether it's shaving her head and going through Navy SEAL training for "G.I. Jane" or dedicating herself to learning pole dancing routines for "Striptease" (the movie that almost ended Moore's career), she has shown an admirable dedication to her craft. She's never hesitated to do what she must to get into character, and 2024's "The Substance" contains her most extreme transformation ever.

Diving deep into the horrors generated by self-loathing, policed beauty standards, and other modern ills, writer-director Coralie Fargeat's film sees Moore fight back against ageism. A potent rejection of sexism and infighting between older and younger women, "The Substance" provides Moore with a new kind of role — one that helps her, in turn, rebel against the tabloid press that mocked her for seeing her own worth and daring to be fearless regarding her choice of material.

What sort of transformation did Moore have to go through to play the lead role of fading star Elisabeth Sparkle? How much time did she spend in the makeup chair every day to get the look just right? And would she do it all again for another part? Keep reading to learn all of this and more.

Contains spoilers for "The Substance."