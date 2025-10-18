Every Book In James Clavell's Asian Saga Ranked (Including Shōgun)

At the top of the must-read heap, of course, is the historically-rich masterpiece "Shōgun." It should be the starting point in your James Clavell journey and is a general requirement for anyone who appreciates the best of Japanese dramas — of those affectionally written by gaijin, at least. It also features Clavell's best female characters by a mile, as the fan-favorite Lady Mariko stays close to the heart of this novel. Need more encouragement? It spawned an iconic 1980s miniseries that changed TV, as well as the FX series that boasts a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Set in feudal Japan, the story centers on English sailor John Blackthorne (based on William Adams), who finds himself marooned in Japan after most of the crew of the Dutch trading ship he's helming sickens and dies. He's held captive by a local daimyo, who wants to keep the knowledge of the marooned foreign ship to himself. Slowly, the out of place Blackthorne begins to learn more about his new country. Eventually Lord Toranaga — based on the real life warlord, Tokugawa Ieyasu — learns about him from a spy in the daimyo's domain and demands a meeting. Afterward, Blackthorne is sequestered with a Franciscan friar who begins the tough task of teaching him the language.

Blackthorne, who earns the Japanese name Anjin (for "navigator"), gradually becomes intertwined in the country's politics, even gaining battle experience and becoming a leader in his own right. As the situation grows more tense, complex webs of loyalty, attraction, and honor begin to form, holding all of the characters tight. Blackthorne, now known as Anjin-san to Toranaga's court, must live under the eye of his master without ever knowing if he can return home.