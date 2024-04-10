How Two Reviews Ruined Shogun's Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Getting and maintaining a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is one of the highest honors a movie or TV show can receive. For weeks, "Shōgun" boasted such a score. Critics were quick to gravitate toward the adventures of John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), an English sailor who finds himself in the middle of a deadly Japanese power struggle during the 1600s. The original 1980 "Shōgun" miniseries changed TV forever, but this version is amazing and thrilling in its own right. But now, that exceptional 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating is down to 99%, thanks to two negative reviews that are still somewhat complimentary.

The first rotten review comes from Rohan Naahar of The Indian Express, who gives the series 2.5 out of 5 stars. The review begins by calling the show "Breathtaking to behold, but at the same time, almost too unwieldy to comprehend." While the writer heaps much praise on the visual style and costumes, points appear to get knocked off for the supposed lack of emotional substance.

The other unfavorable score hails from Joshua Tyler of Giant Freakin Robot, who gave the show 3 out of 5 stars, which one would think would make it overall positive but counts as negative here. He writes, "There's a lot to enjoy [in] 'Shōgun,' as long as you're prepared to hate everything about ancient Japanese culture and the Japanese people who adhere to it." Seeing as the original 1980 miniseries is almost impossible to watch, everyone will just have to make do with this new version, which should be just fine for 99% of critics and probably most of the world's population.