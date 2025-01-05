10 TV Shows Like Shogun

"Shogun" is one of the most acclaimed series in television history. The 2024 historical drama, adapted by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks from James Clavell's novel of the same name, closed out its first season with 18 Emmy Awards, including an outstanding drama series award. It's the first non-English language series to ever take home that honor, and its success was so great that it grew beyond its initial miniseries order into a pop culture phenomenon.

Sadly, for fans, there is only so much "Shogun" to go around. Even as new episodes enter production, viewers have to wait to see what happens next, and while you can certainly re-watch the episodes we already have, you'll eventually go looking for another show to try and capture that "Shogun" feel. Fortunately, there's a lot of TV out there that can at least try to capture some of that same magic.

So, which shows should you watch if you're hoping to find something like "Shogun"? Here are 10 of our favorites.