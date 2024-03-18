This Highly-Rated Shogun 1980 Miniseries Is Almost Impossible To Watch

So far, it seems that 2024 is the year of "Shōgun." Upon its February 27 release, the FX-Hulu miniseries — based on James Clavell's iconic novel of the same name — quickly dominated the viewership arena and garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics. As the show continues to pick up stellar momentum, fans may be curious to learn how this isn't the first time Clavell's work has been adapted for the small screen.

In 1980, NBC and Paramount Television teamed up to release a five-episode adaptation of Clavell's novel. The miniseries starred heavy hitters like Toshiro Mifune (the lead in the 1954 classic, "Seven Samurai," a samurai movie everyone should watch) and Richard Chamberlain ("Julius Caesar" and "The Three Musketeers"). In terms of viewership, the show was a colossal success, with over 25% of American households with televisions tuning in to watch the historical epic. Interestingly, decades later, 1980's "Shōgun" has become something of a hidden gem; it's not easy to find or watch, even in this streaming age.

Fans who want to see the earlier adaptation of Clavell's work won't have any luck finding it on a streamer like Netflix or Hulu. Anyone interested in watching the 1980 miniseries will likely have to get old school.