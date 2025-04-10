5 Most Underrated Timothée Chalamet Movies

There are actors who seem to be in every other movie and it begins to feel like too much. Then there is someone like Timothée Chalamet, who seems to be in every other movie but nobody minds one bit. It helps that he's not only immensely talented, but tends to be picky about his projects and almost never attaches his name to a creative misfire. Chalamet has only been making movies since 2014, but he's already amassed an impressive resume that includes both highly lauded films and massive commercial hits.

He's also been making history already, as he did in March 2024 when Chalamet broke John Travolta's 45-year box office record of having two top-grossing films come out in the span of just a few months. While there aren't too many downsides to having "Interstellar," "Call Me By Your Name," "Lady Bird," "Little Women," "Wonka," "A Complete Unknown," "Dune," and "Dune: Part Two" all part of your first decade as an actor, it can mean that anything other than an absolute critical darling and/or box office juggernaut gets lost in the shuffle.

To that end, Chalamet is already building up a repertoire of overlooked gems to accompany his big hits — and it's as good a time as any to check some of those out, before he makes another dozen or so can't-miss films that make it that much harder to catch up on the ones that flew under the radar.