Rock Bottom: Dwayne Johnson's 5 Worst Roles, Ranked

To be fair to Dwayne Johnson, this was one of his earliest roles. He was still a neophyte actor when he took on "The Scorpion King," but his inflexibly wooden style in it does not do the picture any favors. Nor does its sub-"Conan: The Barbarian" writing, which ages it like a cup of milk left out in the desert heat.

While he's an antagonist in "The Mummy Returns," Mathayus (Johnson) is the hero in this movie. The film charts his rise to the top of the heap of the local confederation of tribes by defeating pure evil. With grit, magic, and determination, Mathayus becomes a king — and everyone knows how that ends up going for him.

The "Mummy" franchise may have changed action movies as we know them, but the pedigree it gave to "The Scorpion King" and its box office success has failed to give it cultural longevity. The film has gone the way of most WWE Pictures productions and disappeared into the ether, trailed by the brickbats of critics. It's definitely not among Johnson's best performances and not his most interesting action epic either. "The Scorpion King" franchise would go on to have several direct-to-DVD releases, all of them not staring Johnson, adding to the ignominy of the movie's legacy. While the actor is looking to reboot the franchise, perhaps it's wiser to leave Mathayus' story to be buried in the sands of time.