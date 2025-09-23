Weapons: Aunt Gladys' Origins & Plan Explained

Frankly, even though there's talk of a Gladys prequel to "Weapons," the best thing about this villain is that we don't know anything about her. She claims she's Alex's aunt, but that's probably not true. Gladys also conspicuously claims that Alex's parents have "consumption" — a term for tuberculosis that hasn't been used since the 1800s — which might be a pointed clue about how long she's been wandering the earth and using humans as energy juiceboxes. As far as Cregger is concerned, that doesn't matter, and he's right. "I don't know the answer, but I love that I don't know the answer. I don't need to know the answer," he told Vanity Fair. "I just need to know that it's all possible."

Plus, as Cregger revealed, he gave Amy Madigan a choice when it came to Gladys' story. "I presented Amy with two options of her origin story. I was like, 'You can pick one of these two,'" Cregger said. "They're very different options. And was like, 'You don't have to tell me, but it is either this or that.' I don't know which one she picked."

As for Madigan, the actress spoke to Kyle Buchanan with the New York Times about her role and said that she's sort of constructed a backstory for Gladys. "She had to adopt this methodology that she uses out of a place of emergency to keep herself alive. I won't say any more than that," Madigan demurred.

Still, Madigan went to bat for her character, despite the fact that she's an energy-stealing witch of some kind. "I think she's a very misunderstood woman! For lack of a better term, I am the bad guy in the movie, but a girl's just doing what she has to do to get through," Madigan laughed. "She has a plan, but I don't think she quite knew how that was going to unfold. She's like an artist, she's very extemporaneous." Madigan also thinks that Gladys is pretty enterprising, all things considered. "I think she's moved around a lot," she continued. "She's had to go to different places and when one's not working, she's kind of a creator of invention: 'OK, I'm going to have to reach out to this family.' She's really needy in the sense that she needs all these people, she can't do it on her own, and I found that really intriguing about her."

At the end of the day, though, Madigan says the binary choice given to her by Cregger will remain a secret. I would say it is an amalgamation of things, I wouldn't say it was one or the other. I liked mushing them together and I like the idea of mystery. As long as I'm intentional in my work and what I'm doing, then I'm OK with that."