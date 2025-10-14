The Batman Villain You Completely Forgot Star Trek's George Takei Played

Space may have been the final frontier, but there was still time for a stopover in Gotham for "Star Trek" star George Takei. Actually, it was more like Neo-Gotham, since Takei lent his talents to "Batman Beyond." In the animated series, he voices Mr. Fixx — a character partially responsible for Terry McGinnis' (Will Friedle) journey to becoming the Batman of the Future.

Appearing in the two-part premiere titled "Rebirth," Fixx is the trusted goon for Derek Powers (Sherman Howard), the corrupt CEO of Wayne-Powers and one of the best "Batman Beyond" villains. Powers develops a dangerous nerve gas that he plans on selling to the highest bidder. After Powers' employee Warren McGinnis (Michael Gross) discovers what Powers was up to — and how he had tested the lethal gas on a fellow colleague — Powers sends Fixx to "fix" Warren. The stooge kills Warren and makes it look like the Jokerz committed the crime.

Warren's murder leads Terry down the path of vengeance as Batman. His quest leads to him facing off against Fixx on a hovercraft carrying the nerve gas shipment. It isn't an easy brawl, though. Even with all the tech in the Batsuit at his disposal, Terry struggles against the hulking Fixx who beats him senseless with charged brass knuckles. Eventually, Terry sees an opening and knocks Fixx into the control panel of the craft, resulting in the craft plummeting into the bay where it's presumed that Fixx couldn't find the fix for no air in his lungs and drowned.