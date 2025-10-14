The Batman Villain You Completely Forgot Star Trek's George Takei Played
Space may have been the final frontier, but there was still time for a stopover in Gotham for "Star Trek" star George Takei. Actually, it was more like Neo-Gotham, since Takei lent his talents to "Batman Beyond." In the animated series, he voices Mr. Fixx — a character partially responsible for Terry McGinnis' (Will Friedle) journey to becoming the Batman of the Future.
Appearing in the two-part premiere titled "Rebirth," Fixx is the trusted goon for Derek Powers (Sherman Howard), the corrupt CEO of Wayne-Powers and one of the best "Batman Beyond" villains. Powers develops a dangerous nerve gas that he plans on selling to the highest bidder. After Powers' employee Warren McGinnis (Michael Gross) discovers what Powers was up to — and how he had tested the lethal gas on a fellow colleague — Powers sends Fixx to "fix" Warren. The stooge kills Warren and makes it look like the Jokerz committed the crime.
Warren's murder leads Terry down the path of vengeance as Batman. His quest leads to him facing off against Fixx on a hovercraft carrying the nerve gas shipment. It isn't an easy brawl, though. Even with all the tech in the Batsuit at his disposal, Terry struggles against the hulking Fixx who beats him senseless with charged brass knuckles. Eventually, Terry sees an opening and knocks Fixx into the control panel of the craft, resulting in the craft plummeting into the bay where it's presumed that Fixx couldn't find the fix for no air in his lungs and drowned.
George Takei wasn't the only Star Trek actor to appear in Batman Beyond
In "Batman Beyond," Takei's stint as Mr. Fixx is brief, but he leaves a scar on Terry McGinnis's life, that's for sure. Another "Star Trek" actor who also appeared in the animated series is the late Malachi Throne. Trekkies remember Throne as Commodore Mendez in the original "Star Trek" series (in which Takei's Hikaru Sulu also features) and Pardek in "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
In "Batman Beyond," Throne voiced the super intelligent gorilla Fingers in the season 3 episode "Speak No Evil." The story sees Fingers escape captivity from Gotham Zoo, much to the shock and terror of Neo-Gotham's citizens. Terry tries to take the gorilla back to the zoo, but he and Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) soon learn that Fingers is a gorilla who has had his genes spliced with human DNA and is determined to find the poacher who kidnapped his mother. Terry and Bruce help Fingers to find the poacher before the gorilla eventually heads back home.
It's fun to see the connection between "Star Trek" and "Batman Beyond," but it wasn't too unheard of in the '60s to see "Star Trek" actors appear on the "Batman" show — starring Adam West and Burt Ward — and vice versa. Even Batgirl star Yvonne Craig played Marta on "Star Trek." Just imagine what Robin would say about this: "Holy franchise crossovers, Batman!"