Batgirl Star Yvonne Craig Was On Star Trek - But You Likely Didn't Realize It

As far as Marta's "Star Trek" legacy goes, many fans continue to revere her as one of the original series' more unforgettable characters, even if they're not always aware it was Yvonne Craig in the role. It seems Marta was more than a memorable role for the actor too, though she admitted during an interview with The Boomer Tube that wearing the green makeup for the shoot was hardly ideal. "It was madness," she said of the requisite make-up routine, noting the frustration was ultimately worth it because "the character was so much fun to do."

Craig also notes how much effort the makeup crew put into ensuring the green of Marta's skin was right, as she was not the first Orion character in the "Star Trek" realm, and they really wanted the colors to match precisely. As for the O.G. Orion girl, Craig notes, "There were two green ladies. The first one was Susan Oliver ... and she was in the first season [of "Star Trek"]." Oliver indeed donned the green makeup for the series' original Captain Kirk-less pilot episode titled "The Cage."

The broadcast history of said pilot is complicated, to say the least. As it was, Oliver's Vina only appears as a green-skinned Orion girl via an illusory trick used to try and seduce then-Enterprise Captain Christopher Pike. And "Trek" fans wouldn't even see the illusion in action until midway through Season 1, where footage from the rejected pilot was recycled for the two-part episode "The Menagerie." Despite the delay, Vina remains as beloved by fans as Craig's Marta — even if the latter is the only true Orion to appear in the greater "Star Trek" universe.