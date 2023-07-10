USS Excelsior: What Happened To Captain Sulu's Star Trek Ship?

There's no question that Starfleet officer Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) is one of the most memorable characters from the original "Star Trek" series, serving under Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) aboard the USS Enterprise. Over the years, Sulu rose dramatically through the ranks, first advancing to command division officer and senior helmsman and ultimately being granted command of his own starship sometime before the events of the "Star Trek" film "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country."

The starship in question is the experimental transwarp USS Excelsior, which Captain Sulu leads in battle against General Chang (Christopher Plummer) in an attempt to rescue the Enterprise. While it was certainly exciting to see the former helmsman finally take command of his very own starship, some fans of the "Star Trek" franchise have likely wondered what happens to Captain Sulu and the Excelsior after the events of "The Undiscovered Country."

Although we don't have much information about the Excelsior's later adventures, in "Star Trek: Picard," we learn that the ship is in service for 27 more years before being decommissioned in 2320, at which point it is placed on display in the Fleet Museum on Athan Prime.