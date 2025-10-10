Peacemaker Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About Rick Flag After The Season 2 Finale

The following article contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" Season 2, Episode 8 — "Full Nelson"

Throughout "Peacemaker" Season 2, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) has been a thorn in Peacemaker's (John Cena) side. It definitely makes sense, given that Peacemaker killed his son during the events of "The Suicide Squad." Even if Peacemaker was only following orders from Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), he's the one who pulled the trigger. In the Season 2 finale, we see Rick Flag Sr. carry out his ultimate plan: He finds a planet, Salvation, that looks suitable enough to use as a prison for metahumans. And Peacemaker becomes Salvation's first resident (unless something else is already out there).

However, Flag's whole plan has rubbed much of the internet the wrong way. X (formerly known as Twitter) is ablaze with saying Flag's development is one of the worst things in "Peacemaker" Season 2, like @captaincupkicks writing, "Chris getting stranded on Salvation right after finally getting to a healthy place in life is so evil, I need Rick Flag Sr. GONE." @ReignOfPride also didn't mince words: "F*** Rick Flag Sr you should be dealt with IMMEDIATELY." Much of the contention comes down to some perceived character devolution.

In "Creature Commandos," he works alongside metahumans. He's also in an odd situationship with Sasha Bordeaux (Sol Rodríguez), whose cybernetic enhancements make her a metahuman. Despite this, he seems to suddenly outright hate metahumans on the same level as Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). And without knowing what's next for James Gunn's DC Universe, it's hard to see if this character shift will pay off.