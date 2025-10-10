5 Ways Peacemaker Season 2 Sets Up James Gunn's DC Universe

Contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" Season 2

As Chris Smith, John Cena headlined the first season of "Peacemaker" right as the DC Extended Universe was winding down. More than three years later, "Peacemaker's" second season is now the first live-action TV show set in the DC Universe and directly follows up on the events of 2025's smash hit of the summer, "Superman." While "Peacemaker" previously provided a standalone, anarchic corner of a now-defunct franchise that was at the time putting all its chips on "Black Adam" and "The Flash," this new season is very much teeing up years of further DC Universe storytelling. And while many things stay the same across these two seasons of television, the show's relationship to cinematic universe connections has very much been overhauled.

With that in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that the new season of "Peacemaker" features tons of connections and teases for other DC Comics properties. Some of these are just subtle nods to DC's lengthy past, like Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) briefly shopping at Vaughan Drugs, the place where obscure former-Charlton superhero Great Defender's mild-mannered alter ego worked. Other nods and bits across "Peacemaker" Season 2's first five episodes, though, certainly point towards greater potential future developments in the DC Universe, including some major superhero introductions and imminent standalone shows on the horizon.

If you want to watch John Cena's Peacemaker viciously fight bad guys and contemplate his trauma, then this season of television works fine on that exact level. However, the first five installments of "Peacemaker's" second season also contain several clues about the DC Universe's exciting future.