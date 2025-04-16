The Pitt Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Noah Wyle will definitely be back as Robby for Season 2, and we know that Patrick Ball and Katherine LaNasa will also return as Langdon and Dana, respectively. But who else will be back in action? During his interview with TV Line, creator R. Scott Gemmill was asked if some of the medical students will have either quit or been moved on to new departments by the time "The Pitt" comes back for another season. He confirmed that we'll be seeing both Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi and Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker in Season 2, saying: "Whitaker will be an intern next year — so, finally, his character will finally be getting paid. Javadi is going to be doing a sub-internship, and we find out that maybe that's just her stalling because she doesn't want to make up her mind about where she wants to go."

Gemmill went on to say that "we'll see everybody, for the most part, and some people might be working different hours and different shifts, but it's pretty much the same crew." That's great news for fans, but the fact that the creator of the show said "for the most part" does leave the door open for some departures. In fact, executive producer John Wells stated in the same interview that the very nature of the show makes a turnover of cast somewhat inevitable in the long run. He said: "One of the things that is tricky when you're making a very realistic hospital show is that not everybody stays in the hospital forever, you know? So, the longer the show goes, the more we're going to have to reconcile with the realities of where people would be — not just in terms of their emotional life in the hospital, but where they would be in their matriculation."