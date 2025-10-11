10 Actors Who Failed Marvel Auditions But Later Got MCU Roles

Given how massive the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become, it's good to know that it is a generous franchise in terms of second chances. Case in point — there are a number of actors who played more than one role in the MCU, confirming that people aren't forever locked out of the franchise just because their original character dies or is otherwise no longer being utilized. Given that the MCU doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, it would definitely be unfortunate if actors only got once chance to ride that train. Doubly so for those actors who unknowingly hitch their wagon to a character that doesn't have any staying power and is gone after one movie or show.

But what about people who failed at their initial attempt to join the superhero legion? Are there second chances for them as well? The answer is yes, as this feature is full of actors who tried out for one role, were rejected, and later came back to play a different role. Just to be clear, we aren't including examples of people who were offered roles and turned them down. Nor are we addressing people who were being considered for roles but never tried out for them. This article is limited to people who specifically auditioned to play one role within the MCU, didn't get that role, and have since officially joined in a different capacity entirely.