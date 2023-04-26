Chris Pratt Nearly Blew His Guardians Of The Galaxy Audition

At this point, Chris Pratt's casting in James Gunn's first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie is the stuff of legend. From an outside perspective, the visionary filmmaker — with help from Marvel's secret weapon, casting director Sarah Halley Finn — looked where everyone else saw the loveable goofball from "Parks and Rec" and instead found Hollywood's next big action star. Inside the process, though, things were apparently far more tumultuous.

After a preliminary audition process that was already hindered by doubts from both sides of the casting table, Gunn brought Pratt in for a final screen test — in his mind, he had finally found his leading man and just needed to convince a few nervous studio execs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, however, Pratt's screen test went so poorly that Gunn had to pull him aside mid-audition. "I don't know what you're doing," he purportedly told the actor, "but you're blowing it. This is the moment right now. You just need to stop doing whatever you're doing and just be real. Just be you."

Inspiring words aside, hearing that he was "blowing it" from the one man in the room who believed in him understandably got inside Pratt's head, taking things from bad to worse. Luckily, Gunn had the idea to bring in another prospective cast member — WWE star Dave Bautista, who would go on to play Drax the Destroyer. The two men read the now-iconic "finger to the throat" scene before doing some improv. Being with Bautista seemingly helped Pratt to ease into his Star-Lord charm, and it wasn't long before he had the room in stitches.