Chris Pratt Nearly Blew His Guardians Of The Galaxy Audition
At this point, Chris Pratt's casting in James Gunn's first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie is the stuff of legend. From an outside perspective, the visionary filmmaker — with help from Marvel's secret weapon, casting director Sarah Halley Finn — looked where everyone else saw the loveable goofball from "Parks and Rec" and instead found Hollywood's next big action star. Inside the process, though, things were apparently far more tumultuous.
After a preliminary audition process that was already hindered by doubts from both sides of the casting table, Gunn brought Pratt in for a final screen test — in his mind, he had finally found his leading man and just needed to convince a few nervous studio execs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, however, Pratt's screen test went so poorly that Gunn had to pull him aside mid-audition. "I don't know what you're doing," he purportedly told the actor, "but you're blowing it. This is the moment right now. You just need to stop doing whatever you're doing and just be real. Just be you."
Inspiring words aside, hearing that he was "blowing it" from the one man in the room who believed in him understandably got inside Pratt's head, taking things from bad to worse. Luckily, Gunn had the idea to bring in another prospective cast member — WWE star Dave Bautista, who would go on to play Drax the Destroyer. The two men read the now-iconic "finger to the throat" scene before doing some improv. Being with Bautista seemingly helped Pratt to ease into his Star-Lord charm, and it wasn't long before he had the room in stitches.
Neither Chris Pratt nor James Gunn saw him as Star-Lord
That fateful screen test would never have come to be if Pratt and Gunn had their way. Finn, having previously brought Pratt in to read for Captain America, pursued him relentlessly for the role of Star-Lord — but the "Parks and Rec" star didn't see himself as a leading man, and was initially very resistant to come to the table. When she finally did manage to catch Pratt's interest, Gunn ostensibly refused to give him an audition.
Finn saved the day, though. She was so sure of what she saw in Pratt when he read for Steve Rogers, that she decided to slyly sneak him into an audition on a day when Gunn would be seeing a crowd of other actors — including "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Glenn Howerton, who was allegedly Gunn's top choice before seeing Pratt. As Gunn remembers it, it took Pratt less than 20 seconds to win him over.
The rest, of course, is history. "Guardians of the Galaxy" shot Gunn, Pratt, and Bautista's careers into orbit overnight, and is widely remembered as one of the greatest Marvel Cinematic Universe movies ever made. The franchise is set to take its final bow this May with the highly anticipated "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" — which Pratt boldly claims is the best of the trilogy.