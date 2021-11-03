Why Sebastian Stan Is Grateful He Didn't Land This MCU Role

When Sebastian Stan first stepped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bucky Barnes, fans wondered whether he'd ever get the chance to suit up as the infamous Winter Soldier, or someday don the mantle of Captain America. 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger" left the door open for both options as Bucky briefly wields Cap's shield during the train fight before falling into the icy abyss. Missing, presumed dead, he would later return in 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" as the titular brainwashed assassin. His story only gets deeper in "Captain America: Civil War" before fighting alongside the Avengers in "Infinity War" and "Endgame."

2021, though, really put Bucky in the spotlight, with Sebastian Stan starring next to Anthony Mackie in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" on Disney+. The focus of the series concerns who should be the next Captain America, now that the world thinks Steve Rogers is dead. It's briefly suggested that Bucky could take the shield for himself before Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is the one who finally suits up in the stars and stripes.

All this is to say that Bucky has had a fascinating journey in the MCU, and "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" really puts his trauma under the lens. But Sebastian Stan was originally in the running for a completely different Marvel role, and he's grateful that he didn't land it.