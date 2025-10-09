An Action-Packed Alan Ritchson Movie Is Hitting Netflix Very Soon

When a movie studio needs a big guy to dish out the hurt, they turn to Alan Ritchson. He's killing it on the small screen on "Reacher" — wrecking his body in the process – and also has an exciting action movie coming out called "Motor City" where he's mostly silent, letting his fists do the talking. But he's no newbie to these kinds of roles, and you can see one of his earlier performances on Netflix very soon. Of course, you won't be able to see him, as it's a motion-capture role in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Ritchson plays the rude but cool Raphael, the strongest of the turtles, which makes sense given his physique. The 2014 film drops on the streaming platform on October 17, offering the story of the turtles' origin and how they came to be proficient warriors. Despite lackluster reviews, the movie still managed to gross $485 million globally at the box office. That was good enough to give it a sequel, 2016's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows," which saw Ritchson return. A few awesome moments helped give "Out of the Shadows" some better reviews, but it grossed around half of what the first one did, meaning this version of the franchise came to a disappointing conclusion after just two movies.

"Out of the Shadows" also becomes available on Netflix on October 17, so you can see whether this duology deserves the hate it gets. But if you absolutely have to watch the movies right this second, they're also available on Paramount+.