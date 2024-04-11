The Next TMNT Movie Is The Ninja Turtles' Darkest Story - The Last Ronin Explained
Adult "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" fans rejoice: A new live-action Turtles movie is in the works, and it won't be one to bring your kids to. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount is currently developing an R-rated adaptation of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin." And anyone who knows anything at all about that particular comic book run will know why it needs to be rated R.
"The Last Ronin" is a brutal, tragic, and violent tale set in an alternate "TMNT" universe. Original franchise creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird wrote the story themselves, giving the comic's dark subject an extra level of significance for longtime fans. In brief, the comic follows the sole-surviving Ninja Turtle on a bloody vengeance quest against the Shredder's grandson. The first issue was released in 2020, and its success has spawned several successive stories. The movie will reportedly be produced by former DC Films (now DC Studios) boss Walter Hamada and written by Tyler Burton Smith, whose past credits include 2019's "Child's Play."
If the film ends up happening, it will be a severe departure from the Turtles' last theatrical outing, the animated and Easter egg-rich "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." That film got great reviews when it came out in 2023, but it's also a very kid-friendly adventure that emphasizes the Turtles' teenage-ness.
What happens in the TMNT: The Last Ronin comic?
"The Last Ronin" is undoubtedly one of the most unique and powerful stories in the entire "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" universe, making it worth a read for any fan of the franchise. But for those who want more of a crash course, we've got you covered.
The comic takes place in a dystopian New York City run with an iron fist by Oroku Hiroto, son of Karai and grandson of the Shredder. It's revealed early on that only of the four Ninja Turtles has survived the brutal rule of the Foot Clan, but since this character wields the weapons of all four brothers, it isn't clear at first which one is the eponymous "last ronin." We'll let new readers discover who the surviving Turtle is for themselves, though the answer might not be obvious.
Along with some familiar faces and the descendants of some other familiar faces, the final Mutant Ninja Turtle joins and helps lead a resistance movement based in his old sewer home. Throughout the comics, some flashbacks explain what happened to Master Splinter, Casey Jones, April O'Neil, and the other three Turtles. Other classic villains take the field as well, including Baxter Stockman, but with a more sinister and dangerous edge than "TMNT" fans are typically used to.
What we know so far about the Last Ronin movie
As of now, it sounds like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin" is still in the early stages of development. Other than a few members of the creative team, a commitment to an R-rating, and the fact that the film is currently planned to be live-action, we don't know much. Presumably, the story will follow the comic book pretty closely. Since it's such a focused and self-contained story, it should make for a good screenplay without the need for many changes.
Regardless, the film as it's described in the reports will be a major departure from what the franchise has typically been. Though Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's original comics were a bit darker and grittier than the '90s incarnations of the Turtles, they were never adults-only. The name of the comic itself was absurd and targeted at a specific demographic — one that got younger once the franchise spread out into the realms of TV and action figures.
"Mutant Mayhem" was a pretty big hit with both critics and audiences, and it reestablished the Turtles as a goofy crew of characters appropriate for nearly all ages. Making the next movie an R-rated vendetta film based on the darkest "TMNT" comic of all time is a bold choice. But if Paramount gets it right, it could also become one of the best "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" projects ever.