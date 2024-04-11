The Next TMNT Movie Is The Ninja Turtles' Darkest Story - The Last Ronin Explained

Adult "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" fans rejoice: A new live-action Turtles movie is in the works, and it won't be one to bring your kids to. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount is currently developing an R-rated adaptation of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin." And anyone who knows anything at all about that particular comic book run will know why it needs to be rated R.

"The Last Ronin" is a brutal, tragic, and violent tale set in an alternate "TMNT" universe. Original franchise creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird wrote the story themselves, giving the comic's dark subject an extra level of significance for longtime fans. In brief, the comic follows the sole-surviving Ninja Turtle on a bloody vengeance quest against the Shredder's grandson. The first issue was released in 2020, and its success has spawned several successive stories. The movie will reportedly be produced by former DC Films (now DC Studios) boss Walter Hamada and written by Tyler Burton Smith, whose past credits include 2019's "Child's Play."

If the film ends up happening, it will be a severe departure from the Turtles' last theatrical outing, the animated and Easter egg-rich "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." That film got great reviews when it came out in 2023, but it's also a very kid-friendly adventure that emphasizes the Turtles' teenage-ness.