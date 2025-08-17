How Alan Ritchson 'Wrecked' His Body To Bring Reacher To Life

"Reacher" star Alan Ritchson is lauded for his performance as the title character, former U.S. Army MP and full-time do-gooder Jack Reacher. The character is a mix of brains and brawn, and while Ritchson probably has no problem playing a savvy, street smart investigator with a Sherlock Holmes-like gift for putting clues together, convincing the audience that he was a walking mountain of muscle took a little more work and commitment. Already standing an impressive 6 feet, 3 inches, all that remained was packing on the pounds.

Speaking to GQ magazine, Ritchson described how he got into shape and added weight to play a book-accurate Jack Reacher. "I was eating a ton," he told the magazine. "I didn't take steroids, I didn't take testosterone. There was only one way to get where I needed to be and that was hard work." But according to the actor, the training took its toll on his health, too: "I f***ing wrecked my body."

That wreckage came from a brutal workout regimen on top of all the calories he was taking in. And when it was all said and done, it wasn't just body pains and bruises that he had to deal with, as the amount of training he took on for the role fundamentally altered his body chemistry: "I got a blood panel done [after Season 1] and found out I had no testosterone left."