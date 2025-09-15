Alan Ritchson's Next Movie Is Perfect For Jack Reacher Fans

With three seasons under its belt, "Reacher" has become a reliable hit for Prime Video. That's due in no small part to Alan Ritchson's performance as Jack Reacher, investigating crimes and getting into quite a few fights along the way. Ritchson's wrecked his body to bring the character to life, a testament to the kind of performer he is. And if you enjoy that show, there's a movie coming out in the near future you should watch out for.

"Motor City" was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival shortly after its global premiere in Venice. It doesn't have distribution yet but its classic revenge story should be an easy sell. John Miller (Ritchson) falls in love with a gangster's girlfriend, Sophia (Shailene Woodley), so said gangster then frames him for a crime he didn't commit. When Miller gets out of prison, he sets out to get the girl and enact vengeance against those who wronged him. But the real selling point is that "Motor City" is practically a silent movie, with co-star Ben Foster telling Collider that there are only "five lines of dialogue" spoken in the film. The story's set in 1970s Detroit and is reportedly told primarily through music, sound, and highly kinetic action sequences.

As such, "Motor City" sounds like the perfect film for fans of "Reacher" to watch. Jack Reacher isn't particularly known for long-winded monologues. In fact, Ritchson channeled Kevin Costner's stoicism in "Waterworld" when he auditioned for "Reacher." He lets his muscles do the talking, and "Motor City" geared exactly toward that.