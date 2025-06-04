12 Best TV Shows Like Hacks

"Hacks" premiered as an HBO Max exclusive back in 2021 and became a critical darling pretty much right away, thanks in large part to the sharp, snappy writing — helmed by showrunners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky — and the two leads, Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart. Smart, a veteran of the small screen who rose to fame on "Designing Women," leads as Deborah Vance, a stand-up comedian relegated to playing a residency in Las Vegas. When she's at risk of losing said residency, she hires Ava Daniels (Einbinder), a recently semi-disgraced comedy writer, to help make her act more modern. Alongside Deborah's faithful agent Jimmy LuSaque Jr. (Downs, who also appears on the show) and his intrepid partner in crime Kayla Schaefer (a ridiculously great Meg Stalter), the two try and navigate the many ups and downs of Deborah's career.

Yes, the show is ostensibly about Deborah's career, but the most important throughline on the series is the relationship between Deborah and Ava, which is always at least a little bit contentious but loving underneath it all — so what other shows have this same sort of central relationship or just general energy? From other HBO shows about strong-willed women who, like Deborah, are capable of being extremely mean to a few other showbusiness comedies to another show that involves Downs, Aniello, and Statsky, here are some picks you should check out if you love "Hacks." (One quick honorable mention: Tony Goldwyn plays a pretty important role from season 3 on of "Hacks," so if you like his performance, check out his turn as United States president Fitzgerald Grant on "Scandal.")