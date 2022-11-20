Quinta Brunson Shares Her Inspiration For Abbott Elementary

On the podcast "WTF with Marc Maron," Quinta Brunson discussed how her mother, a Philadelphia teacher, inspired the show. "I was just with her, my mom, and I went to Philly to go visit at her school, and I got hit with this wave of like, 'F***, I forgot how much of my life took place at a school,' not just as a student but with my mom after school," she said.

She elaborated on this emotion, saying, "My relationship to school was just different; it was my second home. And I was hit with all these feelings of this world. I had been so far away from it for so long, but man, these walls, these floors ... it's something everyone knows."

Brunson also confirmed that Barbara Howard was "completely" based on her mother. Barbara, one of the teachers who has been with the school for quite some time, is often viewed by Brunson's character as a mentor.

Finally, Brunson recounted a moment that gave her further inspiration for the show — her mom excitedly talking with a pupil's mother on parent-teacher night when the mother could only make it at 8 pm. "My mom was so excited because she had wanted to talk to this woman all year. I was just watching their interaction like, 'This is who my mom is, this is who she's always been, this is who every teacher is pretty much,'" Brunson said.