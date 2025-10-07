Marvel Zombies' 5 Most Stomach-Churning Kills, Ranked
Contains spoilers for "Marvel Zombies"
In 2021, an episode of "What If...?" introduced the Marvel Zombies to animation, and a full animated series titled "Marvel Zombies" was announced a few months later. "Marvel Zombies" debuted on Disney+ in September 2025, with the four-episode miniseries picking up the story five years after the outbreak of the infection. It also shows the initial spread of the infection, and how several characters survived (or didn't).
One thing fans of the comics knew going in was that "Marvel Zombies" has never shied away from depicting gore. After all, Robert Kirkman wrote the initial comic book series in 2005, two years after publishing the first issue of "The Walking Dead." Thankfully, Disney didn't tone down any gore at all, and it seems like the House of Mouse let the animators tell the story the way it was meant to be told — through a great deal of bloody violence.
It's no wonder that "Marvel Zombies" is Marvel Television's first TV-MA animated series, as it is absolutely not suitable for children — and, with screenshots of the gnarliest zombie kills, neither is this article. There are many bloody takedowns across the show's four episodes. Some are typical zombie kills, but there's five that are way too gory for your average viewer. We've ranked these five stomach-churning kills from plain gruesome to mind-blowing.
5. Blade Knight's brutal takedown of Zombie Ghost
Disney announced a new "Blade" movie back in 2019 with Mahershala Ali tapped for the lead. Unfortunately, the project fell into development hell and is still there as of this writing (in fact, the behind the scenes issues on "Blade" are worse than you might think). Fans finally got to see what Blade might look like in "Marvel Zombies," though the character is a bit unusual. He's not only Blade, aka the Daywalker; he's also Moon Knight, so ... he's Blade Knight. While the character looks like Ali, he's voiced in the series by Todd Williams.
Blade Knight, along with one of his best kills, was spoiled in the trailer. When he engages Zombie Ghost in a fight, she uses her phasing ability to zip around her opponent. Blade Knight expertly wields his sword, anticipating each attack and blocking until he finds an opening. He thrusts his sword through Ghost's belly, drawing a shocked look on her face as she spouts blood. The stabbing isn't what's gross about the killing — it's all about what Blade Knight does next.
Instead of pulling out his sword, he flicks it up, slicing through her torso. He then immediately slices the still-standing but now completely dead Ghost into chunks. As they fall to the floor, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) says, "Whoa. That's how you do that, then." While the whole fight was spoiled in the trailer, seeing it in context during the episode makes it far more entertaining. It's even more impressive when you realize that Blade didn't use any powers — just his swordfighting skills.
4. John Walker gets sliced in two by Zombie Namor
What a lot of people forget is that Namor is actually Marvel's first mutant. He's an incredibly powerful character who took the entire nation of Wakanda to task, but zombified, he's beyond deadly. There's nothing stopping him from tearing apart his enemies, and he does this multiple times in Episode 2. Once Namor gets onto the Raft, where Helmut Zemo (Rama Vallury) plans to sacrifice the heroes, the scene goes from a little bit of blood to the prom scene in "Carrie" very quickly.
Heroes fire their guns, bouncing bullets off Namor as he slices his hand through a woman. Her two sides fall apart as blood trails between them. This is unquestionably gory and one of the best death scenes in the episode, but a worse one follows. John Walker (Wyatt Russell) defiantly attempts to stop Zombie Namor with gunfire but only manages to get Namor's attention, which doesn't end well for him.
Namor rushes Walker and swipes through him as if he's made of tissue paper. Zemo gasps in horror as blood splashes onto him, and we see the result. Not only is Walker lying face-down on the floor with his guts spilling out of where his pelvis once was, but he's gulping the air like a fish out of water. It's disturbing to watch and is easily the nastiest takedown of the entire episode, even though Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) pops Namor's head like a bloody balloon soon after.
3. Infinity Hulk smashes Zombie Thor's head
The Episode 3 flashback shows how Thor (Greg Furman) failed to stop Zombie Thanos in Wakanda, leading to the deaths of Groot and Rocket. Thor doesn't recover and spends his time lost in thought and not speaking. However, when Zombie Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) reveals the truth of her infiltration of New Asgard, Thor finally does something. He fights Wanda and the zombie horde so the surviving heroes can escape. You come away from it presuming that Thor fell in battle.
This presumption is proven true when Zombie Thor arrives to take on Infinity Hulk, who absorbed the power of the Infinity Stones when they were destroyed in Wakanda. Their fight is not too dissimilar to the one they had on Sakaar in "Thor: Ragnarok," but it doesn't end the same way. Thor blasts Hulk with his power and with Stormbreaker, but he fails to take down the Jade Giant, as he's absorbed untold Infinity Energy.
The fight comes to a shocking and brutal end when Hulk jumps up high into the sky and stomps his foot down on Thor's face, which splats with a wet thud. Hulk then lifts his foot, revealing the bloody mess of Thor's ruined head, smashed to smithereens. It's a gruesome end for the zombified God of Thunder, and it makes for one of the nastiest zombie killings of the series.
2. Blade Knight bifurcates Zombie Hank Pym mid-air
Zombies are hard enough to deal with when they're superpowered, but Hank Pym presents a new problem because he can shrink down to the size of an ant. A zombified Hank is far deadlier than a normal-sized one because he could sneak onto a person's clothing and give them a little nibble before they even know he's there. In "Marvel Zombies," Zombie Hank easily leaps through the air, delivering blows to his enemies, but he meets his match when Blade Knight arrives.
In the middle of the battle, Blade Knight hears the voice of Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) warning him, "Behind you!" This comes after Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) headbutts the falling Hank towards Blade Knight. He turns around, his eyes glowing, and casually swipes his blade through the air. Again, he didn't need to rely on the superpowers he gets from his unique physiology or from being Moon Knight — he's just that good a swordfighter.
Blade slices clean through Hank, entering the top of his skull and perfectly bisecting his body down to the crotch. It unfolds in slow motion, so the audience sees his fate as clear as day. A trail of blood follows the exiting blade as both sides of the now twice-dead Hank fly apart. It all happens so quickly, but the way the camera focuses on the body as the halves slowly part is as mesmerizing as it is disturbing to watch.
1. Valkyrie's grotesque killing of Giant Zombie Janet
Valkyrie's grotesque killing of Zombie Janet Van Dyne is pure body horror. While Zombie Hank Pym continued his tactic of shrinking down to fight, Zombie Janet embraced the growth aspect of Pym Particles. Her preference to become a massive zombie monster led to a fight with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). In their battle, Valkyrie does what she can to fight off her much larger opponent, but she fails. At least, that's what it looks like when Janet slams her fist down onto Valkyrie, smashing her into the ground.
The viewer only sees her smooshed for a second before things begin to go very badly for Janet. Not only did the fist-slam not kill Valkyrie, but it gave her an opening: A literal opening into Janet's body, and she uses it to move up through her arm. You can see the bulge of rotten meat and torn sinew as the Asgardian warrior makes her way up to the shoulder and through the neck. This is when Janet's day goes from bad to worse because Valkyrie must make her own exit.
Valkyrie bursts the head apart, laughing and standing victoriously upon the bloody stump. It's a gory headsmash to be sure, but the ick-factor is moved up to 11 because of the way Valkyrie burrows through the body to get to the head before she bursts it like a rotten pumpkin. This is easily the goriest kill of Season 1, which has received some mixed reviews. Curious to know what we think? Here's Looper's review of "Marvel Zombies."