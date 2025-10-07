Marvel Zombies' 5 Most Stomach-Churning Kills, Ranked

Contains spoilers for "Marvel Zombies"

In 2021, an episode of "What If...?" introduced the Marvel Zombies to animation, and a full animated series titled "Marvel Zombies" was announced a few months later. "Marvel Zombies" debuted on Disney+ in September 2025, with the four-episode miniseries picking up the story five years after the outbreak of the infection. It also shows the initial spread of the infection, and how several characters survived (or didn't).

One thing fans of the comics knew going in was that "Marvel Zombies" has never shied away from depicting gore. After all, Robert Kirkman wrote the initial comic book series in 2005, two years after publishing the first issue of "The Walking Dead." Thankfully, Disney didn't tone down any gore at all, and it seems like the House of Mouse let the animators tell the story the way it was meant to be told — through a great deal of bloody violence.

It's no wonder that "Marvel Zombies" is Marvel Television's first TV-MA animated series, as it is absolutely not suitable for children — and, with screenshots of the gnarliest zombie kills, neither is this article. There are many bloody takedowns across the show's four episodes. Some are typical zombie kills, but there's five that are way too gory for your average viewer. We've ranked these five stomach-churning kills from plain gruesome to mind-blowing.