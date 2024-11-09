The Most Powerful Marvel Infinity Stones Ranked

Some of the most powerful relics in fiction, the Infinity Stones were first introduced throughout the 1970s in cosmic Marvel Comics stories involving Captain Marvel. They were initially referred to as "Soul Gems" before Thanos began to collect them, and were thereafter redubbed the Infinity Gems, and later the Infinity Stones.

So what are the Infinity Stones and how powerful are they? According to lore, they are the remnants of a being that existed before the Big Bang, with each controlling a different aspect of existence, from space to time to reality itself. There were initially just six individual stones, each with unique properties and abilities. When brought together, they could turn any being who could survive wielding them into a veritable god. While most often seen in the possession of Thanos, the Infinity Stones have over the years been used — separately and collectively — by others. Yet it might surprise you to learn that there are more than just those six, with a few even appearing outside of the comics.

The question is, when ranking them by power, how can we possibly figure out how each one stacks up when we're talking about relics that can rewrite the universe? It wasn't easy, but we first based it on their abilities — individually and together — and have also considered how they can be used to boost each other when combined. We've also taken into account depictions in other media, such as the films "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." All told, we've collected what we believe is the definitive ranking of the Infinity Stones.