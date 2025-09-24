Marvel Zombies Review: The Goriest MCU Project Yet Is Still Just A Trifle

The only recap you'll need to get caught up before "Marvel Zombies" is housed within the "What If...Zombies?" episode. "Marvel: Zombies" opens with the next generation of heroes — Kate Bishop (Hailee Stanfield), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) — as they try to navigate the post-apocalyptic wasteland their world has become. Accompanied by a teddy bear-headed Iron Man (Tony Stark's decapitated body in his suit, powered by F.R.I.D.A.Y.), they go on supply runs and try not to be eaten or turned by a local horde of zombies led by an undead Clint Barton.

But the trio comes into possession of the show's MacGuffin, a complex tech device shrunken by Pym Particles into a bite size doodad. Convinced it's the key to saving this world, they embark on a journey that takes us across this transformed landscape and into content with a number of other survivors, from Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) to Alexei (David Harbour) and other surprises. The general shape of the plot follows the same structure as most zombie stories of the last 20 years, but the action is the main attraction here.

The second episode opens up with a slick sequence that looks like a "oner," while every other episode features at least one big fight scene where zombies are sliced into pieces, riddled with bullets, or otherwise rendered asunder in bloody, grisly fashion. It's enough of a departure from Marvel's recent animated fare to feel thrilling and new. There are exciting uses of pre-existing mythology grafted onto this new conundrum, like seeing Red Room mind control tech put to use controlling a crowd of zombies. But most of the project's magic comes from seeing all these familiar characters and the ways this world-gone-bad have transformed them into something new entirely.

Perhaps the biggest of those supporting appearances? Blade! He's never made an appearance in the MCU proper outside of that post-credits from "The Eternals," but here he's a big force, having taken over as the Fist of Khonshu from a slain Moon Knight. The treat of seeing him in action and basically reduced to his simplest form, Cool Guy With A Sword, makes it doubley depressing that they never got a live action take with Mahershala Ali sorted out. Blade is voiced here, by Todd Williams, which brings us to some issues.