12 Best Movies Like Sinners

One could spend all day and night listing the glorious virtues of director Ryan Coogler's ambitious "Sinners," which have turned the film into a pop culture phenomenon. There's a litany of memorable performances, those striking images captured on 70mm film are unforgettable, and its bravura musical sequences similarly astonish. What's especially exciting about this movie, though, is how fresh and original it is.

Not based on any pre-existing source material, "Sinners" is something completely new in American cinema. It truly doesn't feel like anything that came before it, even while following in the footsteps of other beloved subgenres like vampire movies and musicals. Though "Sinners" is a one-of-a-kind classic, that doesn't mean there aren't other movies out there with similar vibes that are must-see watches.

In fact, here are 12 movies from around the world that capture certain sensibilities of "Sinners" and provide exceptional follow-up viewing for folks who just can't get enough of them. These 12 films are great spiritual "Sinners" companions for many reasons: Some simply feature cast and crew members that were integral to making Coogler's film work, while others are also horror/musical hybrids or vampire tales. Still others make use of the Mississippi setting that's crucial to the "Sinners" aesthetic. Whatever qualities inform their artistry, these 12 movies are absolutely perfect to pair up with another "Sinners" revisit.