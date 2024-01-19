Rachel Zegler's Dream Star Wars Role May Surprise You

Rachel Zegler may be garnering attention for her role as the live-action Snow White, but there's another massive Disney-owned property she has her eye set on. The actor has a particular character from the expanded Star Wars canon that she would love to play. However, this dream role is a deep cut that many fans probably aren't expecting to hear.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Zegler responded to a rumor that Disney is developing a Star Wars version of Marvel's "What If...?," expressing her desire to be involved with such a project. "As a fan of the comics, I would like to throw my hat in the ring to voice Shara Bey, mother of Poe Dameron," the star wrote. She explained that she has a personal connection to Bey; the character's A-wing ship — the RZ-1 model — shares Zegler's initials.

Shara hasn't been featured in live-action or animation. However, the character's backstory is a major focus in several issues of the mainline "Star Wars" comic and the "Star Wars: Shattered Empire" comic miniseries. Those materials establish her as a capable member of the Rebel Alliance's Green Squadron, as she helps her team accomplish their mission on many occasions. After the Galactic Civil War, Shara dies from an illness when Poe is still a young boy, inspiring him to follow in her footsteps as a pilot.