Rachel Zegler's Dream Star Wars Role May Surprise You
Rachel Zegler may be garnering attention for her role as the live-action Snow White, but there's another massive Disney-owned property she has her eye set on. The actor has a particular character from the expanded Star Wars canon that she would love to play. However, this dream role is a deep cut that many fans probably aren't expecting to hear.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Zegler responded to a rumor that Disney is developing a Star Wars version of Marvel's "What If...?," expressing her desire to be involved with such a project. "As a fan of the comics, I would like to throw my hat in the ring to voice Shara Bey, mother of Poe Dameron," the star wrote. She explained that she has a personal connection to Bey; the character's A-wing ship — the RZ-1 model — shares Zegler's initials.
Shara hasn't been featured in live-action or animation. However, the character's backstory is a major focus in several issues of the mainline "Star Wars" comic and the "Star Wars: Shattered Empire" comic miniseries. Those materials establish her as a capable member of the Rebel Alliance's Green Squadron, as she helps her team accomplish their mission on many occasions. After the Galactic Civil War, Shara dies from an illness when Poe is still a young boy, inspiring him to follow in her footsteps as a pilot.
Zegler is a major Star Wars fan
While Shara Bey may be an atypical choice for Rachel Zegler to name as her dream Star Wars role, it's a befitting deep cut for the actor, who is a big fan of the franchise. In addition to reading the comics, she has voiced her love for other Star Wars media. "I quite literally don't wanna hear a single negative thing about 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,'" she tweeted around the time of the miniseries' premiere in 2022. "Just let me sit here with my lightsaber and a smile on my face."
Like any Star Wars fan worth their salt, she also has strong opinions on some of the franchise's more divisive plot threads. X user @diopbrasileira shared a screenshot of Zegler's direct message to someone, where the actor clarifies that she's not a "Reylo" — a portmanteau used to refer to the romantic pairing of Daisy Ridley's Rey and Adam Driver's Kylo Ren from the sequel trilogy.
As for whether Zegler might eventually appear in a Star Wars project, there's a solid enough chance. The property has plenty of projects in the works, though whether any of them will feature her specifically as Shara Bey is arguably doubtful. Of course, nothing's impossible in the galaxy far, far away.