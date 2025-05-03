Every Season Of Lost Ranked Worst To Best

For those who didn't experience "Lost" when it first aired on television, it is perhaps hard to explain just how big a deal it was. Before streaming really took off, and before an entire series would be dumped on an online platform in one go with the aim of being consumed as quickly as possible, audiences would be making an appointment each week to check in with their favorite show. "Lost" was a genuine watercooler series, full of unexpected moments and shocking twists. As the mystery unfurled each week, audiences were poised and ready to chat about their latest theories and ideas. And the brilliant thing was, you didn't always get the answers (or the answers you wanted, at least), which somehow made the lore even more fascinating.

"Lost" quickly became an obsession for many viewers, including the author of this article, a U.K. fan who woke up extra early to watch the final episode to make sure they didn't get spoiled. They were one of the people who passionately defended the divisive final episode as the perfect way to end the journey — but more on that later. And, like so many others, they spent hours reading online theories and essays about "Lost" in an attempt to decipher the true meaning of the show. Our expert writer's personal opinions will of course be a factor here, but we've also taken the general fan consensus and ratings on sites such as IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes into account to create this ranking. As is often said in the show, "We have to go back" to determine how each season of "Lost" stacks up today.