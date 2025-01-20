14 Best Dystopian TV Shows You Need To Binge Next

Speculative fiction is one of humanity's oldest genres of literature, existing since at least the 5th century BCE when Plato dreamed up his ideal society, the philosopher-king-ruled city-state of Kallipolis. In Kallipolis, everyone would get a free, high-quality education, all people were equal regardless of gender, and things like justice and happiness would be society's highest values. To keep everything running smoothly, they would just need to abolish families, stratify society, heavily tax the working classes, and control every little aspect of individuals' lives.

Fast-forward to the Industrial Age, and the idea that one person's utopia would be a nightmare to many would become a full-fledged literary genre of its own, serving as a way to explore and criticize sociopolitical trends or as warnings against eschatological threats. And in today's landscape of fast-evolving technology and politically uncertain times, dystopian television can distill complex societal problems down to a more comprehensible format, while somehow paradoxically offering escapism from the real-world troubles all around us through its rich world-building.

From binge-worthy techno-dystopian sci-fi dramas to totalitarian theocracies, the best dystopian TV provides a safe way to explore sociopolitical worst-case scenarios. If nothing else, at least they've got it worse than we do.