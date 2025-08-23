12 Ambitious Sci-Fi Shows Like Steven Spielberg's Terra Nova

Science fiction is a broad, aspirational genre, touching on numerous areas of popular culture. Unfortunately, not every sci-fi show can be the next "X-Files" or "Fringe." Some science fiction concepts don't work as well as others, and it's not uncommon for series like "Firefly" to get booted off the air, upsetting the fans. "Terra Nova" was an ambitious Steven Spielberg-produced series that debuted in 2011, documenting a family as they helped establish a colony 85 million years in the past.

They do this to escape the overpopulation and pollution of 22nd-century Earth, and settling in the Cretaceous Period offers a dinosaur-filled refuge. Unfortunately, like so many high-concept sci-fi projects, Fox canceled "Terra Nova" before it had a chance to get off the ground, ending after just one season. This was primarily the result of high production costs that didn't balance against the low viewership numbers — a common ailment of sci-fi shows.

"Terra Nova" still has plenty of fans who appreciate the series' dynamic approach to time travel, politics, terrorism, and how a family will do whatever is necessary to survive. Each of these sci-fi shows was beloved and offered something new to the genre, much like "Terra Nova." They all stand as excellent examples of how science fiction can be done well for the small screen. While some of these shows shared the fate of "Terra Nova," others thrived.