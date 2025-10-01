12 Best Jenna Ortega Films And TV Shows, Ranked

Step aside, Winona Ryder and Christina Ricci — there's a new goth starlet in town. Jenna Ortega, who began her career as a child actor, has been slowly but surely carving out a unique position for herself in the upper echelons of Hollywood. Using her dark, deadpan sense of humor and Victorian ghost child aesthetic, Ortega has a niche all to herself — one that's allowed her to occupy prime territory in some of the biggest horror film franchises and television series of the past decade.

But like any good actor, she isn't limited to just one thing. She's made her mark on spooky movies as a young adult, but she also has credits in a variety of different genres, from Disney Channel sitcoms to more mature traditional dramas. All of this taken together has made her a name to watch as she makes her way through her 20s and beyond. An incredibly in-demand actor, Ortega has a lengthy filmography filled with solid productions, and even some outright hits. Here are the best of the best films and television series of Jenna Ortega's brief (so far, anyway) but illustrious career.