Jenna Ortega's Scream 7 Exit Is More Complicated Than You Probably Think

If Jenna Ortega's departure from "Scream 7" really was over contract negotiations, it's similar to a previous controversy from "Scream 6." That installment is notably missing longtime series star, Neve Campbell. In a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter, Campbell said her absence from the project was due to her dissatisfaction with the offered salary. "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to 'Scream,'" she said. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Sources in The Hollywood Reporter's article suggest that Spyglass Media head Gary Barber operates with a relatively frugal mindset regarding the company's productions. As a result, the executive has decided these particular Scream stars are non-essential to the franchise's continuation. "He didn't need Neve, he doesn't need Jenna," one insider said.

Beyond scheduling conflicts and salary disputes, some have wondered if Ortega's exit from "Scream 7" may also have something to do with Melissa Barrera's firing. Spyglass reportedly fired Barrera due to several of the actor's pro-Palestine social media posts amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Ortega has expressed similar sympathies online, and some speculated she left "Scream 7" out of solidarity with her co-star. However, nothing on this front has been afforded concrete evidence.