Jenna Ortega's Scream 7 Exit Is More Complicated Than You Probably Think
The situation surrounding "Scream 7" has become something of a bloodbath. After "Scream 6" star Melissa Barrera's controversial firing from the project, news broke that her co-star, Jenna Ortega, had also exited the film. In Deadline's original report, the outlet noted that Ortega's departure was a result of scheduling conflicts with projects like "Wednesday" Season 2, which starts filming in April 2024. However, fresh information suggests there's more to Ortega's "Scream 7" departure than initially meets the eye.
A new article from The Hollywood Reporter alleges that Ortega's leave was also partially the result of a pay dispute. According to their sources, representation for Ortega sought to increase her Scream payday from six figures to somewhere in the high seven figures after the star's recent surge in popularity. Production company Spyglass Media wasn't willing to meet the request, and negotiations broke down. This led to the actor exiting "Scream 7" altogether.
There's precedent for Ortega's salary dispute
If Jenna Ortega's departure from "Scream 7" really was over contract negotiations, it's similar to a previous controversy from "Scream 6." That installment is notably missing longtime series star, Neve Campbell. In a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter, Campbell said her absence from the project was due to her dissatisfaction with the offered salary. "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to 'Scream,'" she said. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."
Sources in The Hollywood Reporter's article suggest that Spyglass Media head Gary Barber operates with a relatively frugal mindset regarding the company's productions. As a result, the executive has decided these particular Scream stars are non-essential to the franchise's continuation. "He didn't need Neve, he doesn't need Jenna," one insider said.
Beyond scheduling conflicts and salary disputes, some have wondered if Ortega's exit from "Scream 7" may also have something to do with Melissa Barrera's firing. Spyglass reportedly fired Barrera due to several of the actor's pro-Palestine social media posts amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Ortega has expressed similar sympathies online, and some speculated she left "Scream 7" out of solidarity with her co-star. However, nothing on this front has been afforded concrete evidence.