Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Movie Review: The Juice Is Loose In This Frenetic But Underwhelming Sequel [Venice 2024]

As Astrid, Jenna Ortega gets perhaps the most interesting character arc of the film, as she grieves the loss of her father and grapples with a fractured relationship with her mother, who she considers a fraud. She's not a carbon copy of Lydia — although we can certainly see the personality resemblance between the two — and her main narrative complements the world of "Beetlejuice" and the original film without trying to replicate it. Were Lydia a less popular character, it would be easy to see this being primarily Astrid's story, focusing more on her own grief and burgeoning relationship with Jeremy (Arthur Conti) alongside some Beetlejuice-tinged adventures. But here, the film's creators are in a bind — how can they do right by Lydia and Beetlejuice while still injecting vitality in the form of a new, youthful character who could eventually become one of the faces of the franchise moving forward?

Honestly, they don't do a great job. When we meet Lydia, now middle-aged and having sold out for a career that takes a toll on her mental health and makes a mockery of her paranormal abilities, she's a sad, broken woman. It's hard to understand why the writers thought we would want to see this version of Lydia, but it's kind of a bummer.

Similarly, Beetlejuice is a bit of a letdown. Given that his name is the title of the original film and he's become such a memorable character, audiences sometimes forget that he's really not in that much of "Beetlejuice" compared to Lydia and the Maitlands. In the sequel, we get a lot more of him, but it's somehow much less meaningful — he almost works better as a looming off-screen presence with brief, periodic appearances. Here, we maybe see too much of him. And so much of his screen time is devoted to the bizarre backstory of his ex-wife, the death cult leader, a subplot that goes absolutely nowhere. We kind of don't need any of it? Less is more, especially with an over-the-top chaos agent like Beetlejuice. There's a moment in the film where Lydia finally desperately summons him and he emerges triumphantly from the model town, which feels like it would have been a much more effective re-introduction of the character. Better than watching him work a middle-management job in the Afterlife, at least (no disrespect to Bob, of course, his Goomba-like underling who we would both kill and die for).