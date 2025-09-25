Why Margot Robbie's A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Bombed At The Box Office

The trailers for "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" let viewers know that the film involved Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell's characters wandering through doors that lead to different parts of their pasts. However, it was less clear what exactly the conflict was in the story. All the great romantic dramas of years gone by make the central hurdles in their stories abundantly clear in promotional materials. "Brokeback Mountain" uses severe societal stigma and the threat of violence to give some conflict to the central relationship, while "Casablanca" leans on Rick's cynicism and the occupying Nazi forces to provide turmoil. Even the best romantic comedies do this: "Sleepless in Seattle," for instance, hammers home how its lead characters live in different cities and invites us to wonder about how they would engage in a romance under those conditions.

In contrast, the marketing for "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" (and even the final film in many respects) failed to deliver a tangible sense of conflict that would make viewers care about why and how these two people would fall in love. There wasn't even the promise of a potential love triangle to stir things up. Instead, the cutesy marketing just made it look like an inevitability that they were meant for each other. That's just not how you get romantic drama movie fans into theaters. Famous mainstream cinematic romances are about love overcoming grand obstacles. "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" forgot that part of the equation and paid the price at the box office.