What You Didn't Know About The Old Spice Man From The Old Spice Commercials

Isaiah Mustafa was born in Oregon, the youngest child of a Muslim family that already had six kids. When he was still very young, the family moved to California, where Mustafa's father ran a limousine business. "I think my optimistic spirit and nature come from him," Mustafa later told Dr. Saturday. "He never allowed me to say 'can't,' which was frustrating for a 7-year-old ... But that must have stuck."

Unfortunately, tragedy soon struck young Mustafa's family. His father was driving late one night when he fell asleep at the wheel, and the resulting car crash killed him. Mustafa's mother was left to raise those seven kids on her own. That experience left Mustafa with certain life lessons that he carried forward with him into his entertainment career. When those Old Spice ads took off online, for example, Mustafa insisted on X (which was still Twitter at the time) that he wasn't going to let the newfound fame change who he was. "Raised in a house of women," he wrote (via People). "I'll get backhanded if I even attempted to get bigheaded."

Mustafa still acknowledges his upbringing frequently on social media. "I am a BLACK MAN... and I was raised by a STRONG BLACK WOMAN," he wrote on Instagram in June 2020, a month full of Black Lives Matter protests around the country. The following year, he shared a throwback snap of himself as a child sitting in his mother's lap. He captioned it, "Happy Birthday to my Hero."