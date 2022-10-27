Black Adam's Aldis Hodge To Play Iconic Detective Alex Cross In A New Prime Video Series

As reported by Variety, Aldis Hodge has been cast as Alex Cross. He was most recently seen as Hawkman in "Black Adam," the Dwayne Johnson vehicle about an antihero who's been released from prison 5,000 years in captivity and is unleashed on the world. In addition to Hawkeye, Hodge played NFL legend Jim Brown in "One Night in Miami," Levi Jackson in "Hidden Figures," and MC Ren in "Straight Outta Compton." He's also starred in the TV series "Leverage: Redemption," "Underground" and "Turn: Washington's Spies." He currently stars in and executive produces the Showtime series "City on a Hill."

But Hawkeye was his breakout role. As Hodge told Esquire, when he first landed the part of Hawkeye, he quickly realized how much history the character has over 40-plus years. "When I first booked the job, I didn't realize then how much love Hawkman had, right? The pressure came on a little bit," he said. Now, he just has to fill a leading role once occupied by Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry. Good thing he's already used to pressure.

Amazon hasn't shared more details about what the "Cross" TV series will be like. It's possible it will be based on some or all of Patterson's 29 novels (except for the two that were adapted into movies), but it's also possible the show will tell entirely new stories. We'll learn more in the coming months.