What Popular Commercials Look Like Before Special Effects

Everyone knows that the truth in advertising is often told in a little white lie. Whether filmmakers are using cutting-edge visual effects to make car ads sleeker or using basic boosts to make fast food look all the more tempting, chances are your favorite commercials are made with some serious movie magic.

Not to say those commercials are totally trying to pull the wool over your eyes. "The days of motor oil on turkeys are long since gone," a food stylist using the pseudonym "Jake" told TheTakeout.com. He went on to describe that big-name clients want their big-name products shown on screen for real and don't want to fall under scrutiny because they're failing to accurately represent their product.

But even real products on camera undergo a little razzle-dazzle. Vegetables get spritzed with water to look fresher, chicken tenders get launched by pneumatic devices so they can fly in tantalizing slow-motion, and a variety of other practical and computer-generated VFX are used to make the stuff we want to buy all the more enticing. Before you hit "add to cart" on your next purchase, read on to see what popular commercials look like before special effects.