Tom Holland Would Only Play Marvel's Spider-Man Again Under One Condition

While the adventures of Marvel's legendary webslinger have continued on thanks to the success of the 2023 animated smash "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the future of Tom Holland's live-action iteration of the character remains swinging around in limbo. Holland, of course, completed the trilogy of his "Spider-Man" films with the blockbuster hit "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021. Meanwhile, while fans await an announcement that a fourth Holland-led film will be happening, the actor is offering a glimmer of hope — that is, if some conditions are met.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland said at a Critics Choice Association press conference (via Collider) "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing."

Noting how he feels very protective of Spider-Man, Holland said he's weary of doing another film featuring the character unless there's a good reason to. "I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy," Holland said at the CCA presser. "So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."