Tom Holland Would Only Play Marvel's Spider-Man Again Under One Condition
While the adventures of Marvel's legendary webslinger have continued on thanks to the success of the 2023 animated smash "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the future of Tom Holland's live-action iteration of the character remains swinging around in limbo. Holland, of course, completed the trilogy of his "Spider-Man" films with the blockbuster hit "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021. Meanwhile, while fans await an announcement that a fourth Holland-led film will be happening, the actor is offering a glimmer of hope — that is, if some conditions are met.
"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland said at a Critics Choice Association press conference (via Collider) "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing."
Noting how he feels very protective of Spider-Man, Holland said he's weary of doing another film featuring the character unless there's a good reason to. "I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy," Holland said at the CCA presser. "So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."
Could Maguire or Garfield play Spider-Man again?
Being that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield contributed more to "Spider-Man: No Way Home" than fans could have imagined, it's not outside of the realm of possibility that one – or both – actors could reprise their versions of Spider-Man again. Rumors have naturally surfaced since "No Way Home," including one about "Spider-Man" duo Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi reuniting for a new movie. Raimi, after all, directed Maguire in the original "Spider-Man" trilogy from 2002 to 2007, and joined the MCU to direct the 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
In an exclusive interview with Looper for the "Doctor Strange" sequel, Raimi appeared open to the possibilities. "I love so many of the Marvel characters. I love Spider-Man, but right now Spider-Man's off on its own ... I don't have another project right now, or a plan for any of the characters, but I'm open. I'm completely open. I love the Marvel universe."
As for the future of his Spider-Man, Garfield told Looper in an exclusive interview in 2022 that's he's just happy to have had the opportunity to reprise the character. "Each Peter's multiverse story goes on. Tobey's living his life in his universe. I'm living my life in my universe, and Tom will carry on in his," Garfield said. "Whether or not they're on film is another question, but they will live. Maybe when we're in our 70s, they'll do another kind of crossover! That would be funny. My honest answer is I don't know [if I'll play him again], but I'm grateful to be a part of that particular film. I thought it was great."