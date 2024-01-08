Marvel Created A CGI Robert Downey Jr. For Key Iron Man Scene (But You Didn't Notice)

With all the CGI in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, audiences are used to its bombastic fight scenes feeling closer to cartoons than live-action. Still, sometimes the franchise's quieter moments manage to sneak in visual effects that you don't even notice. Such is the case in "Iron Man 3," which features a pivotal Tony Stark moment that was entirely faked.

After injuring his ankle on set, Robert Downey Jr. was unable to continue filming, leaving one of the film's most crucial scenes unfinished. As the movie wraps up, we see Tony on a beach throwing his arc reactor into the ocean as a symbolic gesture that he's more than just Iron Man. Considering Downey Jr. kicked off the entire MCU, this poignant moment is almost sentimental. However, the actor wasn't even there. According to "Iron Man 3" visual effects supervisor Chris Townsend, the sequence was the result of a clever mix of CGI and stand-ins.

"We were able to reconstruct [Downey Jr.] as Tony Stark on set, with the help of [a] body double and the facial captures we'd collected afterwards," the VFX artist told CGSociety (via Screen Crush). So, despite it being the culmination of the "Iron Man" trilogy, the film's most cathartic scene didn't even require its star to be present.