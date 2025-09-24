12 Terrifying Horror Movies Like Sinister

Just how terrifying is "Sinister"? Scott Derrickson's 2012 supernatural thriller been scientifically proven to be one of the scariest movies ever made — a label already awarded to the film by Reddit — by the U.K.-based Broadband Choices. Their Science of Scare project monitored the heart rate of test subjects while watching horror films, and found in 2020 that "Sinister" elevated viewers' beats per minute (BPM) 22 points over their resting heart rates. "SInister" has since been undone by "Host" (which we ranked as one of the best horror movies of 2020), but that doesn't take away the fact that "Sinister" is a pulse-pounding experience.

What frightened audiences about "Sinister" was its relatively simple story. Struggling author Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke) moves his family into a house where the previous owners were killed to research a book. He discovers a box of Super 8mm movies that depict other killings, as well as a supernatural figure. The connection between the two elements is teased out through disturbing phenomena, which Oswalt finally deciphers — Bughuul, a demon who devours the souls of children, is orchestrating the killings — only to find that his own family has been marked for death.

If you're craving more of the ominous atmosphere of "Sinister," you'll get a similar case of the creeps from the following 12 horror films, all of which share aspects of its terrifying DNA.