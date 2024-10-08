Hidden Horror Gems You Can Watch Right Now On Amazon Prime

Every genre has its share of sleepers, and horror movies are no exception. There are countless horror films from every subgenre that went unappreciated during their brief theatrical or home video runs, but now enjoy critical and fan appreciation. The 1960 cult classic "Carnival of Souls" is a perfect example, as are more recent titles like the underrated "Alone," the overlooked British-French-Canadian survival thriller "Cold Meat," and the grueling Western horror-adventure film "Bone Tomahawk." Even horror movies with terrible Rotten Tomatoes scores are worth watching, like "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" and the harrowing "White of the Eye."

The wide and ever-growing list of streaming services, which offer hundreds of films to viewers every day, includes the best places to catch some of these forgotten horror films. Following are some of the hidden horror gems you can watch right now on one of the most popular platforms, Amazon Prime.