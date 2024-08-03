Why Reddit Keeps Calling A Sinister Film 'The Scariest Horror Movie Of All Time'

It takes a lot to impress horror fans. If you deliver too much of the same-old-same-old, they're bound to get bored and leave the theater. But if you eschew clichés and give viewers a genuinely interesting experience, then they're willing to arrive and keep arriving, turning a one-film experience into a franchise. There's a reason why Reddit is filled with people willing to sing the praises of the first film in the "Sinister" series — and most of it has to do with the atmosphere, the soundtrack, its strong scares, and interesting characterization. To them, it is the scariest movie ever made.

"I LOVED it. The kills were creepy," said u/BlueBoy690 in a post made to r/movies. They had specific praise for the pool scene, enjoying the tension of the film at large. "[H]ow often do we get a horror film where the plot is so intriguingly eerie and well knitted that the movie no longer has to rely on unnecessary gore and overdramatic music to attain the resultant effect?" wondered u/da_unown_______. u/Embri2001 was among the many people in the subreddit who enjoy the movie for its intelligent characters who aren't doomed by their brains but by circumstance.

u/johnnygee70 and a few others mentioned the menacing soundtrack and atmosphere, which feed into each other uniquely. Since the attic sets were such a nightmare to build, that shows the filmmaker's hard work paid off. u/PumpkinPersonal6108 had the highest praise of all, writing, "Hereditary, The Conjuring, The Exorcist don't come close." But some horror fans were less than enthusiastic about "Sinister."