Tom Hardy Has A Secret Rap Career & He's Actually Really Good

Tom Hardy has become a household name thanks to his many standout film and television performances. From "The Dark Knight Rises" to "Peaky Blinders" to "Mad Max: Fury Road," he has excelled in a variety of productions and roles throughout the past few decades. Along the way, he's won prestigious awards, received critical acclaim, left his mark on iconic characters, and tried out more than a few weird accents. As it turns out, Hardy has even dabbled in another form of entertainment, and he's actually proven himself quite capable within it as well.

While becoming a globally-known actor, Hardy has also embarked on a secret rap career. He has gone by the name Frankie Pulitzer, or Face Puller, and his work under these monikers is pretty solid. His biggest collaboration to date came with the supergroup known as Czarface, which is comprised of rap duo 7L & Esoteric as well as Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan fame. Hardy's Pulitzer features on such tracks as "The Czarlacc Pit" and "Frenzy in a Far Off World," and the "Venom: The Last Dance" actor more than holds his own with these hip-hop legends.

As it turns out, Hardy's interest in the rap game isn't anything new. His efforts into it date back to his teenage years, with his interest eventually culminating in the creation of a full-on album.