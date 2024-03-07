Patrick Stewart Avoided Tom Hardy On The Star Trek: Nemesis Set For A Good Reason

Although Tom Hardy is a household name these days, he was still relatively unknown when he appeared as a younger and naughtier version of Picard in "Star Trek: Nemesis." With prosthetics and makeup to help him look more like his older counterpart, fans could be forgiven for forgetting Hardy was in "Star Trek: Nemesis altogether.

As Shinzon, the Romulan clone of Picard, Hardy had his work cut out for him. Not only did he have to believably pass as a younger version of Patrick Stewart's esteemed Starfleet captain, but he also had to bring the weight of a villain to the role without coming across as campy or watered down. Although "Nemesis" was by no means the strongest "Next Generation" Trek film, the interactions between Hardy and Picard's characters were one of its stronger points. And according to Stewart, that may have been aided by their off-screen chemistry — or rather, the lack thereof.

According to Patrick Stewart, Hardy was something of a ghost while on set. Rather than work to build a connection, Stewart chose to let the younger actor keep his distance, as explained in "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams: The Complete, Uncensored, and Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek" by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross. In Stewart's own words, "I wanted our life to be a life in front of the camera, apart from the small talk of sitting around waiting to work, of which, even then, there was very little. If there was an edge in the relationship, I wanted it to be visible when the camera rolled."