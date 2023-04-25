The Witcher: Some Fans See S3 As The End, No Matter What Happens With Liam Hemsworth

It's definitely an interesting time to be a "Witcher" fan. Netflix has just released a teaser trailer for Season 3, showcasing Henry Cavill's Geralt in all of his glory. While it's enough to get most fans excited, the general reaction was bittersweet, as the only thing on fans' minds is that Cavill is gone after this season.

Late last year, Netflix announced Liam Hemsworth would step into the role of Geralt in Season 4. Losing a talent like Cavill is heartbreaking for "Witcher" fans, and unfortunately, it looks like many of them agree that the show ends with his exit. Nothing against Hemsworth — he just isn't Cavill, who stopped at nothing to show off his love for Geralt and the franchise. It absolutely wasn't the reaction that Netflix wanted, but fans hope that Season 3 has a fitting conclusion because, for many of them, it will be the end of "The Witcher."

In the YouTube comment section, @DOOMStudios simply wrote, "Ah yes, the final season," signaling they're done with "The Witcher" following the Season 3 finale. @Milestrombley1466 echoed this sentiment, saying, "This is going to be an awesome final season!" Unfortunately for Netflix, this trend doesn't end there, as many fans are exiting the show with Cavill.