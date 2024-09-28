10 Best Henry Cavill Movies And TV Shows Ranked

In 2002, Henry Cavill dipped his toes in the world of British crime drama. He appears in "The Inspector Lynley Mysteries" Season 1, Episode 2, "Well Schooled in Murder," playing the amazingly-named boarding school prefect Chas Quilter.

Based on Elizabeth George's 1990 detective mystery of the same name, the story takes Inspector Lynley (Nathaniel Parker) to investigate a murder in a school for rich kids. If "Henry Cavill as a school kid in a murder mystery" isn't enough to sell "Well Schooled in Murder" to you, he also gets a tragic character arc that provides some of the episode's biggest surprises.