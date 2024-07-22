Why The Boys Actor Antony Starr Won't Play Another Superhero After Homelander

In the midst of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's reign atop pop culture and the DC film and television world constantly making headlines good and bad, "The Boys" has thrived. The Amazon Prime Video superhero satire series has amassed multiple seasons and spin-offs, finding standout success critically and commercially along the way. "The Boys" will end with the release of Season 5, freeing up the cast to explore other entertainment ventures. While one has to imagine some will make their way into other comic book-based productions, Homelander actor Antony Starr has no desire to take another super-powered role again.

Alongside many of his "Boys" co-stars, Star sat down with "Happy Sad Confused" to discuss a variety of topics. When asked if he'd take on another superhero part — specifically DC's Booster Gold — the actor shared that such a career move isn't on his radar. Why? The action-heavy nature of such roles. "I'm getting old and my body doesn't want to do much action anymore," Starr shared, adding that he'd rather take gigs that require him simply to sit and bark orders at those who are capable of handling the action. He joked, "I want to sit behind a desk on a 'CSI' show and you know 'You shouldn't have done that! Go back out and try harder!'"

In a separate interview, Starr also hinted at what kinds of roles fans might see him in down the road.