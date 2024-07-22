Why The Boys Actor Antony Starr Won't Play Another Superhero After Homelander
In the midst of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's reign atop pop culture and the DC film and television world constantly making headlines good and bad, "The Boys" has thrived. The Amazon Prime Video superhero satire series has amassed multiple seasons and spin-offs, finding standout success critically and commercially along the way. "The Boys" will end with the release of Season 5, freeing up the cast to explore other entertainment ventures. While one has to imagine some will make their way into other comic book-based productions, Homelander actor Antony Starr has no desire to take another super-powered role again.
Alongside many of his "Boys" co-stars, Star sat down with "Happy Sad Confused" to discuss a variety of topics. When asked if he'd take on another superhero part — specifically DC's Booster Gold — the actor shared that such a career move isn't on his radar. Why? The action-heavy nature of such roles. "I'm getting old and my body doesn't want to do much action anymore," Starr shared, adding that he'd rather take gigs that require him simply to sit and bark orders at those who are capable of handling the action. He joked, "I want to sit behind a desk on a 'CSI' show and you know 'You shouldn't have done that! Go back out and try harder!'"
In a separate interview, Starr also hinted at what kinds of roles fans might see him in down the road.
What does Starr's acting future hold?
Even though Antony Starr didn't think he could play Homelander at first, throughout the run of "The Boys," he has proven to be the actor for the role. He perfectly depicts the maniacal leader of the Seven as an insecure egotist with a short temper and no semblance of empathy, making him such a fascinating character to watch. Simply put, Starr is excellent at crafting a compelling villain performance. He has made it abundantly clear that he loves taking on roles that afford him the chance to do so as well.
During a conversation with Rolling Stone, Starr spoke a bit about his acting future. Though he's uncertain about where his career will go next, he does like the idea of playing bad guys. "I don't know, man. I don't know what I'm looking for anymore. Because I have so much fun playing this kind of character. You know what I mean?", he said when asked if he was looking for a nicer character to play to balance out Homelander's evilness. With this quote in mind, perhaps we'll see him take on another Homelander-like antagonist part in the future, albeit without all of the physically demanding superhero elements.
If Homelander does turn out to be Antony Starr's sole role in a superhero production, it's safe to say he picked the right one. He has brought the character to life like no other — even enduring one shocking Homelander scene that absolutely appalled him — and helped turn "The Boys" into a global juggernaut.