Gen V Season 2 Review: Tighter Plot, But Less Of The Raunch Fans Loved

Season 2 of "Gen V," the spinoff of "The Boys," is both more and less than the first season (here's our Season 1 review). It's more because it tells a more compelling tale. The first season had the mystery of "the Woods," a place below campus where the dean of Godolkin University was experimenting on supes, particularly to make a virus that would only kill heroes who had all been dosed with Compound V. This season has the mystery of the new Dean, a supposedly superpowered individual named Cipher (Hamish Linklater). This plot is compelling, and because the characters are now established, there's nothing distracting us from this storyline. It's less because, for all the swearing, bad behavior, and irreverent humor that happens on this show, there's a lot less of it in this season. That's not to say there aren't hilarious and inappropriate moments galore, but there are fewer than there were in the first season and, for a show like "Gen V," that seems like a shame.

This season once again focuses on Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), the now-sophomore who can control blood and her friends. But one of them is missing. Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson in Season 1, died in a tragic motorcycle accident in March 2024. His character wasn't replaced in the show out of respect for Perdomo, and we find out what happened to Andre in the first 10 minutes of Season 2 Episode 1; Andre was killed trying to free his friends Emma (Lizze Broadway) and Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh) from the prison they had been put in following Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam's (Asa Germann) takeover of the school. The death has big repercussions both for his friends and his father, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), and gives new urgency to their struggles this season.

Specifically, Marie, Emma, and Jordan are essentially puppets in the dean and his cronies' plans to make Godolkin U seem like a safe space for up-and-coming supes. But their time in prison and the trauma of seeing their classmates destroy non-superpowered individuals at the end of last season have shown them that those at the University are not to be trusted. That's especially true of Dean Cipher who wants to push Marie to the limits of her powers. There's a lot going on this season, especially because of what's happening on "The Boys," where martial law has been declared and Homelander (Antony Starr) has taken over security. It has ramifications for Godolkin University as well, and classes and parties are about the furthest thing from anyone's mind as a result.